Kiss Romance Rekindling with Windcreek

98.7 Today’s Kiss and Windcreek hotel and casino Wetumpka wants you to rekindle the romance in your relationship!!

We’re sending couples to Windcreek Hotel and Casino Wetumpka on Valentines Weekend to get that spark back in your relationship. You’ll enjoy a lovely drive listening to best love jams from Usher and Alicia Keys, one night hotel stay and dinner for 2.

Let us know why your romance needs rekindling and you could be our winner courtesy of Windcreek Hotel and Casino Wetumpka and the station celebrating 20 years with you… 98.7 Today’s Kiss!!