987KISS Dirty Santa

Enter to win the grand prize trip to Perdido Key, Florida.

• Round-trip coach class air transportation for four from Birmingham to Pensacola, FL (ARV: $2,400)

• Three nights’ accommodations in a beachfront one bedroom (quad-occupancy) condo courtesy of Perdido Key Resort Management – including a Perdido Keys to the Fun Card, which provides a complimentary round of golf every day, a fare on a nature and scenic cruise every day, admission to Waterville water park every day, and a deep sea fishing charter every day. (ARV: $1,665)

• Four-day full-size car rental (ARV: $200)

Your Name

Your Phone Number

Your Email *

Your Birthday date

Your Mailing Address

Prizes are non-transferable, cannot be redeemed for cash, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Extensions to expiration dates will not be granted. Prize packages do not include travel to the departure airport or to the hotel (except as specifically included), meals (except as specifically included), incidentals, tips, telephone calls, or any other personal expenses incurred during the winner’s stay.