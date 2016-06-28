Events

The Clean Up
Resolve 2017
Birmingham Yoga

Miles College Basketball vs Benedict College
Miles College Athletics
The Birmingham Pledge 4th Annual New Years Hike
Birmingham Pledge Foundation

Jump Start Your Job Search with Andrea Wilson Woods
Homewood Public Library

Miles College vs Chaflin University
Miles College Athletics
Mike Gardner
Comedy Club at the StarDome
Miles College Basketball vs Chaflin University
Miles College Athletics
Wiggleworm Wednesdays
Homewood Public Library
Money Matters Workshop – Dealing With Debt
Birmingham Public Library

Let's Dish Cookbook Club: Healthy Favorites
Homewood Public Library
Read and Feed Book Group
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest
First Thursday Fiction Book Group
Hoover Public Library

Click here to add an event

Kiss Videos

News Daypop

RSS LIFE & STYLE

  • The Year In Marriage: Best Weddings of 2016 December 31, 2016
    So, 2016 was a LOT. But among all the madness and Black Girl Magic a few of our faves took a moment to get married (or renew their vows). Flip through to see some of our fave weddings from 2016!
  • 2016 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4×4: The Ultimate Premium Off-Road Compact Crossover December 30, 2016
    Highlight: With the V6 engine, the compact crossover is capable of towing up to 4,500 pounds, making it the best in the segment. Test Vehicles MSRP: $42,775 (Base MSRP: $24,490) Seating Capacity: 5 Standard Safety Features: airbags; ABS; LED tail lamps; and a tire pressure monitoring system Standard Equipment (Base Sport Model): 17-inch wheels; a […]
  • Get Well Wednesday: Losing Your Final 15 Pounds December 28, 2016
      Dr. Rovenia Brock or Dr. Ro, is America’s Nutrition Coach now but she says African Americans are and have been her main priority for entire 28 year career. She helped Sherri Shepherd lose 40 pounds on the View and helped over a half million viewers lose more than 5 million pounds on the Dr. Oz […]
  • The 5 Health Benefits Of An Orgasm December 27, 2016
    It turns out that a sexual climax, while not essential for a good sex life, is more than just a toe-curling release; it’s also pretty healthy.

RSS Kiss Entertainment News

RSS Kiss Music News