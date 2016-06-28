Events

STEMologist Club
Homewood Public Library
Preschool Playtime
Homewood Public Library
Where None Had Gone Before: The Race to the South Pole with Niki Sepsas
Homewood Public Library
Westminster Choir College Choral Concert
Independent Presbyterian Church

Oxmoor Page Turners Book Club: Underground Railroad
Homewood Public Library
Edward Jones Workshop & Luncheon: Key Life Decisions & Estate Planning
Homewood Public Library
Jump Start Your Job Search: Writing Killer Resumes
Homewood Public Library
Rickey Smiley
Comedy Club at the StarDome
Wake Up, Brother Bear!
Birmingham Children's Theatre
American Sign Language (ASL) Class
Homewood Public Library
ACTAing Classes
ACTA Theater

Homeschool Hour Jr. Goes to Outer Space
Homewood Public Library
ABCs of Medicare
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest
Going Places
McWane Science Center

Turtle Island Quartet with Cyrus Chestnut
UAB's Alys Stephens Center
Miles College Basketball vs Lane College
Miles College Athletics
iTween - Learn to Sew
Homewood Public Library
Molly Ringwald
The Library Theatre
Intermediate Astrology Series with Andrea Mathews
Homewood Public Library
iTween: Learn to Sew!
Homewood Public Library
Religions Off the Beaten Path
OLLI of Greater Birmingham

The History and Mystery of Absinthe
Homewood Public Library
Cozy Cocktails
Homewood Public Library
Move & Groove Storytime
Homewood Public Library
Upcycle City: Wine Bottle Re-Do
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest
Dirty Dancing
Broadway in Birmingham

