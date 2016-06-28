Events

  • SVP Of Health Markets Explains How To Build Your Own Bill January 26, 2017
    Mike Stahl is the Senior Vice President of Health Markets, a free service that helps individuals and families find affordable health insurance. He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the advocacy group #OurCare and how easy it is to build your own bill. “As you know we stand at the cusp of another change in healthcare. […]
  • Get Well Wednesday: How Doctors Stay Healthy January 25, 2017
    Dr. Lisa Ashe serves as the Medical Director of Be Well Medical Group– a leading concierge medicine and wellness group currently serving the Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia metro areas. A Board Certified Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Lisa has completed countless certifications and training programs throughout the United States and abroad. She is a member […]
  • Vaginal Dryness? Low Libido? Here’s How Hormones Affect Our Sex Drive January 24, 2017
    Don't suffer in silence. Our resident expert Dr. Gayon Hyatt weighs in on the taboo topic.
  • Money Mondays: Getting Ahead Of Tax Season January 23, 2017
    Is it already time to think about taxes again?  It really is. Time flies, and not just when we are having fun. Today marks the first day that you can file your taxes for 2016, so I think it is a good day to review the changes that listeners can expect this year. Some changes are […]
  • Iran's Oscar-winning director to skip awards over Trump visa ban
    Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi said Sunday he will not attend next month's Academy Awards, comparing President Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries to the actions of hardliners in his own country. Farhadi, nominated for Best Foreign Language Film for "The Salesman", said in a statement carried by Iranian news agencies that he […]
  • 'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy
    Based on early projections, the family film was expected to open in the mid $20-million range, but studio estimates Sunday indicated it took in $18.4 million for a second-place start. Yet it's hardly a ...
  • Villeneuve 'very disappointed' at Amy Adams Oscar snub
    The alien invasion drama, re-released in US theaters this week, has eight nominations for February's Oscars, including for best film and for Villeneuve's direction. Taking its cue from classics such as "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977) and "Contact" (1997), "Arrival" was filmed in Villeneuve's native Quebec for a relatively small $50 million.
