Nordstrom Downsizing Ivanka Trump Line Due To Boycott Threat Ivanka Trump may or may not be the First Lady surrogate as she settles into her new life in D.C. But one thing she may not be able to do is save her clothing line. Nordstrom has indicated that they will limit their relationship with Ivanka, due to a threatened boycott of her products. Bloomberg […]

Cam Newton Knows You Talk About His Outfits And Even He Laughs About It LOS ANGELES (AP) — Go ahead, laugh about Cam Newton’s sometimes outrageous outfits. The NFL star can laugh about it, and even enjoys some of the online memes have made him the butt of their jokes. “Some of them are funny. But it is what it is. You’ve got to be lighthearted about it. You […]

Too Cool For School: North West Models Kid’s Clothing Line Designed By Her Parents North West leads the runway by creating first outfit.