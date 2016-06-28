Events

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
MLK Track & Field Invitational
Birmingham Crossplex

Edison - documentary screening
Hoover Public Library
ABC'S of Medicare
Homewood Public Library
The Art of Fencing
Homewood Public Library
Jump Start Your Job Search: How to Ace Your Next Job Interview
Homewood Public Library
Genealogy 101: The Bases Are Loaded! Databases for Genealogy
Homewood Public Library
Lunch and Learn Health Matters Series
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
UAB's Alys Stephens Center
Kids in the Kitchen - Winter Treats
Homewood Public Library
Open Mic Finale
Comedy Club at the StarDome
One-on-One Tutorial: Basic Email
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

wellRED Comedy Tour
Comedy Club at the StarDome
Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E.
Homewood Public Library
Homeschool Hour: Virtual-Reality
Homewood Public Library
Birmingham Boat Show
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) Exhibition Halls
Throwback Thursday Family Night
Homewood Public Library

Kid Coderz
Homewood Public Library
Three Decembers
Opera Birmingham
Winter Restaurant Week
REV Birmingham
Extreme Weather - IMAX
McWane Science Center
Ask a Vet About Your Pet
OLLI of Greater Birmingham
Toddies and Goat Selfies - to benefit Hand in Paw
Naked Art Gallery

Click here to add an event

Kiss Videos

NEWS DAYPOP

News Daypop

LIFE & STYLE

RSS LIFE & STYLE

  • Should Your Dinner Come In A Kit? January 12, 2017
    If you’re like most of us, you come home from work, take off your clothes and then ask the age-old question: ‘What’s for dinner?’ If you’re single, that might mean choosing between a hastily thrown together sandwich, some dubious looking leftovers, or takeout. If you’re a parent, that might mean coming in after your daily […]
  • Take All Our Money: Idris Elba Is Raffling Off A Valentine’s Day Date For Charity January 12, 2017
    **Throws panties at computer screen**
  • Work Buddy To Sex Buddy: How To Damage Control In Office Relationships January 12, 2017
    Damage control in office relationships The average full-time employee spends more waking hours at work than at home, so it’s no surprise when lunch partners quickly become bed buddies. It’s all about #ManCrushMonday and #LifeOfAWife until “bae” calls it quits. Here’s how you successfully sever ties without ruining your work reputation. Never let him see […]
  • Taco Bell Is Going National With Fried Chicken Taco Shell January 11, 2017
    IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken. Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar […]
KISS ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

RSS Kiss Entertainment News

KISS MUSIC NEWS

RSS Kiss Music News