Cowboy on horseback crosses bridge to NYC, brings traffic to crawl
A man in a cowboy hat riding on a horse and leading a second stunned drivers as he clomped over the Outerbridge Crossing which connects New Jersey and Staten Island.
Supreme Court Overturns Texas Law Restricting Abortion
The Supreme Court struck down a Texas law Monday that was blamed for the closing of 3 out of 4 abortion clinics in the state.
Columnist George Will leaves GOP because of Trump
Conservative columnist George Will has left the Republican Party, thanks to the impending nomination of Donald Trump.
