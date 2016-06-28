Events

New Year's Revival
Miles College Basketball vs Spring Hill College (Ala.)
Miles College Athletics
Neuroscience Café: The Eyes are Windows to the Brain in Concussion
Homewood Public Library
Friends of the Library: Edie Hand
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest
The Miss Firecracker Contest by Beth Henley
Theatre Downtown
Ring of Fire
Virginia Samford Theatre

Lil Duval
Comedy Club at the StarDome
Kami-Con Season 9
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) Exhibition Halls
Mid-Day Music: The UAB Concert Choir
Cathedral Church of the Advent

INTEGRITY BIBLE CHURCH WOMEN’S FELLOWSHIP HOSTS TIME OF PRAYER, WARRING IN THE SPIRIT
Mixed media with James Knowles
Forstall Art Center

Prayer Walk
An Evening with Pat Metheny
UAB's Alys Stephens Center

Miles College Basketball vs Fort Valley State University
Miles College Athletics
Friends Team Trivia
Homewood Public Library

Click here to add an event

Kiss Videos

NEWS DAYPOP

News Daypop

LIFE & STYLE

RSS LIFE & STYLE

KISS ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

RSS Kiss Entertainment News

KISS MUSIC NEWS

RSS Kiss Music News