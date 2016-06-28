Events

Money Matters Workshop – Where to Invest Your College Money
Birmingham Public Library

Harry Potter Book Night: The Professors of Hogwarts
Homewood Public Library
Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Red Mountain Theatre Company

Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) Concert Hall
Angel Olsen
Saturn Birmingham
AHSAA Indoor Track & Field State Championships
Birmingham Crossplex
Demolition Derby Wheelchair Rugby Tournament
Lakeshore Foundation
TGIF BINGO
Homewood Public Library

Miles College Basketball vs Tuskegee University
Miles College Athletics
Skyscapes in Oil with Barbara Davis
Forstall Art Center
Murder in the Magic City
Homewood Public Library
Birmingham Winter Beer Festival
Red Mountain Entertainment


  • Get Well Wednesday: The Fight Against Sickle Cell February 1, 2017
    Lanetta Bronté MD is a leading international Sickle Cell Disease researcher and advocate. She is the Executive Director/Founder for 501 (c)3 not-for-profit organization the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) in Hollywood, Florida, which is the ONLY comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease research and treatment center in the USA that focuses primary on Sickle Cell. Dr. Bronté received her Bachelors from the University of North Carolina, […]
  • Gabourey Sidibe Shows Off Weight Loss In Instagram Post February 1, 2017
    This photo motivated us right into the gym.
  • Finding Love Online: MC Lyte Talks New Man, Being Relationship Wealthy January 31, 2017
    1/31/17- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with legendary rapper MC Lyte to talk about her role in Love Jones the Musical, her Valentine’s Day partnership with Dr. Lynn Richardson and more. How did she get involved in the Musical? “The creator called me and said he had a character for me. We just did […]
  • GET THE LOOK: Taraji P. Henson’s Hairstyle At The 2017 SAG Awards January 31, 2017
    Taraji took a risk from her usual red carpet look and won big with her tantalizing tresses.
