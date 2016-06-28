Events

Bishop Theo and Doc Baliey Pastors' Anniversary
Christ Temple Deliverance 2512 Ave D Birmingham

Meditation 101 Workshop
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest
Bib & Tucker Sewing Opportunity
Homewood Public Library

Christopher Titus
Comedy Club at the StarDome
Jump Start Your Job Search: How to Create an All-Star LinkedIn Profile
Homewood Public Library
Windows 10
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

The Better Than Therapy Book Club: The Boston Girl by Anita Diamant
Homewood Public Library
Page Turners in the Treehouse Book Group
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest
iProduct Master Class: Photography Using iPads & iPhones
Homewood Public Library
Fiber Arts on Fifth Avenue
Birmingham Public Library

New Year's Revival
Miles College Basketball vs Spring Hill College (Ala.)
Miles College Athletics
Neuroscience Café: The Eyes are Windows to the Brain in Concussion
Homewood Public Library
Friends of the Library: Edie Hand
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest
The Miss Firecracker Contest by Beth Henley
Theatre Downtown
Ring of Fire
Virginia Samford Theatre

  • Michelle Obama Wears Milly On Final Stroll Through White House January 20, 2017
    This is how you make a fashionable exit.
  • 1 In 4 US Men Have Cancer-Linked HPV Genital Infections January 19, 2017
    CHICAGO (AP) — The first national estimate suggests that nearly half of U.S. men have genital infections caused by a sexually transmitted virus and that 1 in 4 has strains linked with several cancers. Most human papillomavirus infections cause no symptoms and most disappear without treatment. And most adults will get an HPV infection at […]
  • Dr. Ian Smith Debunks Diet Myths, Talks New Book January 19, 2017
    Physician and Author Dr. Ian Smith talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his newest book The Shred Power Cleanse, healthy eating goals and why he can’t get in formation with the liquid diets made popular by a certain celebrity. What happens when you lose weight too fast: “It’s the yo-yo effect. Your body is […]
  • Black Millennials Turn Vacations into “Do Good” Projects Abroad January 19, 2017
    The Global Intent, the premier black millennial travel group, has officially launched its website, TheGlobalIntent.com. The Global Intent is an exclusive travel group specializing in global volunteerism from the Black Millennial perspective. Travelers, otherwise known as “The Crew,” from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to join. Chief Experience Officer, Jada M. Davis, is passionate about history and culture […]
  • 'Before I Fall' explores Groundhog Day themes, for teens
    PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — "Before I Fall" begins by telling the audience that you're watching the last day of its heroine's life. Yes, 17-year-old Samantha (Zoey Deutch) is about to die. You don't know when, or where, or how it'll happen, but after it does, she wakes up again in her bed, sweaty and […]
  • Maggie Roche of The Roches sister vocal trio dies at 65
    NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie Roche, the folk-rock singer-songwriter who since the mid-1970s had performed and recorded as a trio and in pairs with her two sisters, has died.
  • Boy George talks politics at Paris menswear, Dior goes dark
    PARIS (AP) — Music maestro Boy George got political at Paris Fashion Week as Dior Homme went to the dark side, creating a hard, brooding fall-winter collection. Here are the highlights of Saturday's menswear shows.
