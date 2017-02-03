Events
- Nordstrom Downsizing Ivanka Trump Line Due To Boycott Threat February 3, 2017Ivanka Trump may or may not be the First Lady surrogate as she settles into her new life in D.C. But one thing she may not be able to do is save her clothing line. Nordstrom has indicated that they will limit their relationship with Ivanka, due to a threatened boycott of her products. Bloomberg […]
- Cam Newton Knows You Talk About His Outfits And Even He Laughs About It February 2, 2017LOS ANGELES (AP) — Go ahead, laugh about Cam Newton’s sometimes outrageous outfits. The NFL star can laugh about it, and even enjoys some of the online memes have made him the butt of their jokes. “Some of them are funny. But it is what it is. You’ve got to be lighthearted about it. You […]
- Too Cool For School: North West Models Kid’s Clothing Line Designed By Her Parents February 2, 2017North West leads the runway by creating first outfit.
- Get Well Wednesday: Your Sickle Cell Questions Answered February 1, 2017Lanetta Bronté MD is a leading international Sickle Cell Disease researcher and advocate. She is the Executive Director/Founder for 501 (c)3 not-for-profit organization the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR) in Hollywood, Florida, which is the ONLY comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease research and treatment center in the USA that focuses primary on Sickle Cell. Dr. Bronté received her Bachelors from the University of North Carolina, […]
- The Latest: Trump takes aim at Dodd-Frank financial overhaulWASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
- 10 Super Bowl ads to watch: Sexy Mr. Clean; John MalkovichThe Super Bowl isn't just played on the field. Just as intense is a battle off the field to win viewers' attentions. Advertisers are paying $5 million for just 30 seconds to reach the more than 110 million ...
- Chance the Rapper models "Thank You Obama" clothing lineChance the Rapper is modeling a clothing line based on a fellow famous Chicagoan, former President Barack Obama.
- Film on music executive Davis to open Tribeca festivalThe Tribeca Film Festival will open this year with a documentary and concert to celebrate Clive Davis, the legendary music executive who signed stars from Janis Joplin to Whitney Houston. The screening at Radio City Music Hall will be followed by a concert by artists signed by Davis including Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson and Earth, […]
- Nigerian police block protest called by music starNigerian police said Thursday they would not allow an anti-government protest planned in the commercial hub Lagos by music star 2Face. The popular Afro-Pop artist, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, called on Nigerians earlier this week to march on February 6 in protest of the government's handling of the country's economic crisis. "Information reaching […]